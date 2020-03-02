Tavio Capital LLC Invests $30.38 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Tavio Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,377,000. Centene comprises about 11.2% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tavio Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Centene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Centene by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 524,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 332,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after buying an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,461. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

