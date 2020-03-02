Tavio Capital LLC Sells 394,108 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tavio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,108 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Patterson Companies worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 430,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PDCO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

