Tavio Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tavio Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises approximately 11.0% of Tavio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tavio Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $29,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $12.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.