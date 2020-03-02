Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,250 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 3.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.35% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

