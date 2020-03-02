Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s 7th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,538 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 2.1% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.23% of Tc Pipelines worth $116,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 136,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,289,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 725,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.48 on Monday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.04%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

