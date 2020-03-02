TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $36.44 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

