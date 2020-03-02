TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.33% of TD Ameritrade worth $88,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $42.23 on Monday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,745,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock worth $3,131,948 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

