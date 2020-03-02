TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 140.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gabelli cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. G.Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $42.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

