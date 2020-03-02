TD Securities Cuts Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Price Target to C$1.70

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:RMX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. Rubicon Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$1.30.

Rubicon Minerals Company Profile

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

