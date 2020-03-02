TD Securities Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

AQN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,300. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 547.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 77,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

