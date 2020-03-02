TD Securities Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$43.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$22.93 and a 12 month high of C$37.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.02 million and a PE ratio of 69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total value of C$73,955.64.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

