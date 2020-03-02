TD Securities Increases Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNC. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.56.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC traded up C$1.19 on Monday, hitting C$32.39. 1,115,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,441. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.82. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.