TD Securities Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.47.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 536,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.12. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.36 and a 12 month high of C$12.83.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.