TD Securities Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $110.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.77% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 416,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 107,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

