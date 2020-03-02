TD Securities Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

LB traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.10. 483,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,797. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.93 and a 1 year high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

