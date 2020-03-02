TD Securities Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $2.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,466. Range Resources has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $697.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

