TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,910,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

