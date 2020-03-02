Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of Team stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

Get Team alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Team by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.