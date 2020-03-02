TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Hits $119,283.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $119,283.00 and $6,909.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

