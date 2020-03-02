TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Director Olivier Piou Buys 10,000 Shares

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.08. 6,952,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $532,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTI. Bernstein Bank cut shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

