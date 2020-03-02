Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

TECK stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $8,106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

