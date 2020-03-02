Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Piedmont Lithium (NYSE:PLL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $8.99 billion 0.61 $255.47 million $2.22 4.56 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.82 million ($1.58) -4.75

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 2.79% 6.96% 4.00% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teck Resources and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 4 9 0 2.69 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $27.06, indicating a potential upside of 167.35%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

