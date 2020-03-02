Teladoc Health Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.04.

TDOC stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $148.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

