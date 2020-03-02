Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 638,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $335.02 on Monday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $271.56 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.42.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Teleflex by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Teleflex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

