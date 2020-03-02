Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.25. Telephone & Data Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 703,524 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

