TELUS Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.05.

T stock opened at C$48.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$45.69 and a 12 month high of C$55.48. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.