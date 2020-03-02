TELUS Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 18th (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares are set to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TELUS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.