Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Insider Shefaly Yogendra Buys 200 Shares

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) insider Shefaly Yogendra bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.73) per share, with a total value of £2,392 ($3,146.54).

Shares of TMPL stock opened at GBX 1,229.08 ($16.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market cap of $797.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43. Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,495.60 ($19.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a GBX 18.39 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.80%.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

