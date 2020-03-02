TenX (PAY) One Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, BigONE and Liqui. TenX has a market cap of $6.75 million and $1.81 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02832134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00134909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,803,678 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Neraex, Bithumb, COSS, OKEx, LATOKEN, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui, Coinrail, Upbit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BitBay, BigONE, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

