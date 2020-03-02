Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305,751 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 783,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teradyne by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 639,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 275,957 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $60.49. 2,779,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

