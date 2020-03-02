Ternio (TERN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,062.00

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $10,062.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ternio token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.