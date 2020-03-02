Tether (USDT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, BtcTurk and LBank. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $62.02 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Poloniex, BigONE, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Exmo, Kraken, ABCC, QBTC, CoinTiger, UEX, BitForex, Bit-Z, B2BX, Liqui, C2CX, FCoin, BitMart, Gate.io, HitBTC, EXX, BTC-Alpha, IDAX, Coinut, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Upbit, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Iquant, CoinEx, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bibox, Kryptono, BtcTurk, Bittrex, Kucoin, MBAex, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

