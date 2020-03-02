Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.90% of Tetra Tech worth $89,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $6,163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $80.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $697,967.60. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,888 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,532. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

