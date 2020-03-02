Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,337,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,188,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,549,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 871,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,866,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

