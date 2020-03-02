Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $137.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00031541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002807 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 702,546,548 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

