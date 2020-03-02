TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,277 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,247. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

