TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. 68,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

