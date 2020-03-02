Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Thar Token has a total market cap of $26,349.00 and $26.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003719 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.