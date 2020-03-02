The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,899 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $410,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,695,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

