The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 518,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.