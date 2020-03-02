The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Cut by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

KO opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

