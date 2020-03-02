The Force Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1.25 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008091 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

