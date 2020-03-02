The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) versus New York Times (OTCMKTS:NYT) Head-To-Head Contrast

The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of The McClatchy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of New York Times shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The McClatchy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Times has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The McClatchy and New York Times’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90% New York Times 7.72% 14.19% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The McClatchy and New York Times, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00 New York Times 0 2 2 0 2.50

New York Times has a consensus target price of $36.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Given New York Times’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York Times is more favorable than The McClatchy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The McClatchy and New York Times’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.02 New York Times $1.81 billion 3.43 $139.97 million $0.92 40.72

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than The McClatchy. The McClatchy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Times, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New York Times beats The McClatchy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,800 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, the company engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods; develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; prints products for third parties; and offers digital marketing agency, and other products and services. The New York Times Company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

