The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 694.55 ($9.14).

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 685.80 ($9.02) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 756.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 723.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

