The Voyager Token Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, AirSwap, CoinExchange and HitBTC. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinExchange, AirSwap, HitBTC, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

