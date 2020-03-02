THEKEY One Day Volume Hits $26,206.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $26,206.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,810,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.