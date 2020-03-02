Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $163,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $294.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

