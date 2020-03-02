Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $278,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,045,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Shares of TMO traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.96. 2,735,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

