THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.36% of THL Credit worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRD. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

TCRD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,969. The company has a market cap of $175.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. THL Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

