Thomas J. Hogan Sells 4,943 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $211,758.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,195.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perficient stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 411,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,548. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.